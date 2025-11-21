This GWM Supercar Will Rival Ferrari SF90—And It Will Cost Half the Price

This bold new vehicle, aimed at rivaling the Ferrari SF90, promises to offer the power and luxury of established European brands—at a fraction of the price. GWM’s venture into the supercar market reflects a significant shift for the company, which has long been known for its SUVs and trucks.

This supercar project, which has been in development for five years, will feature a hybrid V8 powertrain. The car is expected to deliver close to 1,000 horsepower, with a 0–100 km/h acceleration time of under three seconds. What sets the GWM vehicle apart, however, is its pricing: reports suggest the supercar will cost around 2 million yuan (approximately $280,000), roughly half the price of the Ferrari SF90 in China. Such a combination of performance and affordability is set to shake up the luxury sports car market.

A New Chapter for GWM

Great Wall Motor, traditionally known for its off-road vehicles and pickups, has been quietly transitioning into the luxury and high-performance sectors. According to the company, this supercar will be China’s first true sports car. GWM has invested significant resources into developing the car under its newly formed Ultra Luxury Vehicle Business Group. The group is tasked with competing against established global players in the high-performance vehicle market, with a focus on design, engineering, and cutting-edge technology, reports CarNewsChina.

The vehicle’s hybrid powertrain will include a 4.0T twin-turbo V8 engine, paired with an electric motor in a plug-in hybrid configuration. Industry reports suggest the car’s performance will be on par with European supercars like the Porsche 918 Spyder and the Koenigsegg Regera. While final details are still under wraps, GWM is aiming for a top speed exceeding 350 km/h, and the car will likely accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds. These specs will place it in direct competition with Ferrari’s SF90, but at a significantly more affordable price point.

The teaser photo of the GWM’s supercar – © GWM

Hybrid Power and Performance

The decision to use a hybrid powertrain marks a departure from the fully electric vehicles that have been dominating the Chinese high-performance market. Companies like BYD have already made waves with their electric vehicles, but GWM’s supercar will offer a hybrid solution instead. The inclusion of a V8 engine combined with electric motors will provide the car with an impressive 1,000 horsepower, alongside a plug-in hybrid system that can deliver both power and efficiency.

This hybrid setup will allow for a range of up to 600 miles when combined with both gasoline and electric power. However, the electric-only range is expected to be around 120 miles, offering a practical solution for those seeking to balance performance with sustainability. The hybrid approach is likely to appeal to buyers who want the thrill of a traditional internal combustion engine while still benefiting from the advantages of electric technology, such as lower emissions and reduced fuel consumption.

Changing the Landscape of Luxury Cars in China

GWM’s entry into the supercar market is part of a broader trend within China’s automotive industry. As the country’s automakers move beyond mass-market cars, more are entering the luxury and performance sectors. BYD, for example, has launched its Yangwang U9, while Xiaomi’s SU7 Ultra has also made a splash in the performance vehicle market. According to GWM’s chairman, Wei Jianjun, the company’s upcoming supercar is a major step forward for Chinese automakers, marking their arrival in a segment once dominated by European and American giants.

The GWM supercar will be a crucial test for Chinese automakers, as it will showcase their ability to combine world-class design, engineering, and affordability. The global luxury car market is evolving, with increasing consumer demand for vehicles that combine performance with sustainability. GWM’s move into the high-performance sector signals a shift in China’s car manufacturing landscape and positions the country as a growing force in the global supercar market.