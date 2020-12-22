Hailie Deegan, Joey Logano Donate 350 Hams for the Holidays
Back in November, rising Ford Performance superstar Hailie Deegan delivered over 3,000 pounds of turkeys to needy families in Michigan. The phenom-in-the-making was back at it again, accompanied by NASCAR star Joey Logano on a quest to feed families in North Carolina. The dynamic duo teamed up to bring 350 hams to hungry homes for the holidays.
Deegan, Logano deliver three tons of ham
The initiative was part of a team-up between Hailie’s Holiday Haul and the Joey Logano Foundation. Deegan and Logano started their trip in Statesville at the Children’s Hope Alliance, dropping off 200 hams in a 2021 Ford F-150. Another 150 hams were dropped off at Caterpillar Ministries and the Huntington Green neighborhood in Huntersville. All told, 3,300 pounds of pig got plopped down.
“There are a lot of families that don’t get to experience the holidays fully with the resources they have, so to be able to give them a chance to have the fullest potential of those holidays means a lot,” said Deegan. Deegan will join the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021 as part of DGR-Crosley.
On top of giving out all that ham, the Joey Logano Foundation delivered 5,000 facemasks to the Children’s Hope Alliance. The organization focuses on providing safe homes through foster care, educational and development programs, and healing through therapy and counseling. Ford is pledging to donate 100 million masks to organizations and communities across America to help continue the fight against COVID-19.
Dropping off 3,300 pounds of ham of course has the added bonus of showing off the capabilities of the 2021 Ford F-150. When equipped with the 5.0-liter V8, the 2021 F-150 can haul a max payload of 3,325 pounds, topping the second-best truck by more than half a ton.
And before you can ask: Yes, these were actual hams. Not steamed hams, which is what you call hamburgers in Albany. It’s a regional dialect.
