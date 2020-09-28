No Comments

Halloween Drive-Thru Events in Massachusetts

Whether your car is haunted or not, you’re sure to have fun at a Halloween drive-thru event

Photo: Toni Reed

With a little planning, you can still have a thrilling Halloween in Massachusetts despite social-distancing restrictions. Here are a few drive-thru events to attend with the children in your life.

Stay Safe, Buy Smart: Tips for choosing a safe used car for your family

Drive-Thru Parade in Ware

Head to Ware’s Grenville Park on Friday, Oct. 30 to catch a drive-thru event from 6-8 p.m. Hosted by the Knights of Columbus, the annual parade event will shift to a more social distance-friendly form to keep you and your kids safe. The local Fire Department will lead the procession as participants travel the drive-thru route in their personal vehicles. The route starts at Church Street and you’ll pass by candy stations along the way as you pass holiday lights and displays.

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat in Westfield

Party it up with Westfield residents on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-4 p.m. All Stars Dance Center off of Root Road will host a drive-thru trunk or treat. It’s a great way to stay safe and healthy while giving little ones the chance to show off their costumes and gather treats to commemorate the holiday.

Don a costume and party it up while staying safe in your vehicle on Beggar’s Night

Photo: b0red via Pixabay

BEF’s Annual Trunk or Treat

This year, Bellingham Educational Foundation converts its annual trunk or treat to a drive-thru style shindig on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 1-4 p.m. At the time of writing, the event’s location is the Urban Air Adventure Park on Mechanic Street. Register ASAP, due to the limited capacity of this event. Check out the event’s Facebook page for the latest information and more details.

Halloween Happenings at Mendon Twin Drive-In

Get in a spooky spirit during Mendon Twin Drive-In’s Halloween Happenings. This drive-in film-focused event opens on 6 p.m. each Friday and Saturday night in October. Admission price is $25 per carload and movies will start at 7:30 p.m. Visit the drive-in’s website for movie selections and dates.

Modern Confidence: Learn more about Chevy OnStar and Connected Services