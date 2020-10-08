No Comments

Halloween Drive-Thru Events in Missouri

Put on a costume then head to one of these fun drive-thru events in Missouri

Photo: b0red via Pixabay

Looking for a fun (and safe) way to get in the Halloween mood this month? Here are four family-friendly drive-thru events in Missouri that are worth attending.

A Gentle Halloween Drive-Thru

Celebrate Beggar’s Night a bit early when you attend “A Gentle Halloween Drive-Thru” at The Gentle Barn in Dittmer on Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. The admission price goes directly toward helping fund the charity’s mission of helping locals cultivate a connection with and appreciation for nature. You can purchase tickets via Eventbrite to reserve your spot.

Halloween Family Fun Drive-In Movie

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 24, to participate in the Halloween Family Fun Drive-In Movie at the Crestwood Community Center. This event is part drive-thru “trunk or treat” and part drive-in movie, making it a fun and safe way to kick off Halloween while social distancing. Admission is $20 per carload for residents and $25 for non-residents. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at dusk.

Drive-Thru Trunk & Treat at Telegraph Road

Halloween drive-thrus are a great way to grab some candy while social distancing

Photo: AnnaliseArt via Pixabay

Enjoy a free drive-thru trunk & treat with your kids when you head to 4455 Telegraph Road in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 25. The event starts at 2 p.m. and concludes at 4 p.m. Though there is no admission cost, donations are encouraged to help fund Operation Underground Railroad, a local organization that helps rescue children from the sex trafficking industry.

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Westport Plaza

On Thursday, Oct. 29, Westport Plaza is holding a drive-thru trunk or treat event from 7-9 p.m. Per the event’s Facebook page, city officials and local businesses will hand out candy from their decorated vehicles while you and your little ones stay in your vehicle and drive along a marked route. Cash donations are encouraged to help fund the Special Olympics. Pre-register ahead of time so that event organizers know how many attendees to expect.

Celebrating the holiday in nearby Illinois this year? Here are a few more fun drive-thru events happening this month.

