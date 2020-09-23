No Comments

Halloween Drive-Thru Events in Ohio

With social distancing restrictions this fall, Halloween will look a bit different this year. Don’t let global events put a damper on your holiday spirit, though. Here are four Halloween drive-thru events to put on your calendar.

Lake Metroparks Halloween Drive-Thru

If you live in the northeastern part of the state, make sure to check out Lake Metroparks Halloween Drive-Thru in Kirtland. Get your tickets online starting later this month to experience a family-friendly haunted drive through Farmpark’s trails and roadways. Ticket cost is $27.50 per carload and each household can reserve up to three drive-thru tickets.

Event times run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the following dates: Oct. 9-11, Oct. 15-18; Oct. 22-25; Oct. 29-Nov. 1. Tickets are offered in half-hour intervals to help spread out guests and encourage social distancing.

Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru in Springfield

If you live in the central part of the state, put Oct. 16 on your calendar to participate in Springfield’s Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru from 7-10:30 p.m. This one-night-only event encourages costumes while you and your loved ones drive on the event route through George Rogers Clark Park off of South Tecumseh Road. Get your tickets in advance via Eventbrite to reserve your spot.

JDRF Halloween Drive Presented by CAS

Join Columbus residents in a fitness-focused charity event this October. Register for the virtual JDRF One Walk to raise money to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes, then participate in the drive-thru part of the festivities on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 3-6 p.m. on the CAS campus off of Olentangy River Road.

The drive-thru event is free for walk participants and $25 per carload if you prefer to skip the walk and just do the drive. Find out more about the walk and drive via the JDRF website.

Candy Crawl Drive-Thru

Ring in the holiday Cleveland-style when you and your family travel to Mentor for the Candy Crawl Drive-Thru. The event will occur in the parking lot on the west side of Great Lakes Mall on Sunday, Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m.

Though this event is free, it’s guaranteed to sell out fast. So, reserve your tickets via Eventbrite to ensure that your little ones get to participate.

