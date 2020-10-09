Halloween Drive-Thru Events in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State offers a myriad of ways to pay homage to Halloween this month. Grab some goodies while building memories with the kids in your life when you attend one or more of these drive-thru events.
Lonesome Valley Farms Valley of Terror Haunted Drive-Thru
Get haunted at Lonesome Valley Farms in Greensburg on Fridays or Saturdays this month when you participate in the Valley of Terror Haunted Drive-Thru. Event hours are from 7:30-10 p.m. on these nights. Drive-thru concessions are available to appease attendees in need of a snack.
Admission price is $40 per vehicle, with a maximum of six passengers, or $10 per person. You’ll want to bring cash since this venue doesn’t take card.
The All-New Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Through
If you’re searching for a mild haunt for young trick-or-treaters, head to Sesame Place in Philadelphia. The venue is hosting its ALL-NEW Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Through on select nights in October from 6-9 p.m.
Per the event’s website, this kid-friendly celebration will feature seasonal decor and light displays, a festive soundtrack, and costumed Sesame Street characters on Halloween-themed floats. Your children will also get treat bags when you leave the park. Visit the website to buy an admission pass for your family’s vehicle.
Halloween Light Show Drive-Thru
Now through Nov. 1, Lakeland Orchard & Cidery in Scott Township is hosting a Halloween Light Show Drive Through. Per the event website, the drive-thru will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 7-10 p.m.
Pre-register online to reserve your family’s time slot to experience the 1-mile trail of light displays illuminated by more than 50,000 bulbs. Stop by the orchard’s retail tent before heading home for some seasonal treats and hard cider.
Hilton Halloween Drive-Thru
Decorate your vehicle, put on costumes, then take your family to the Hilton Scranton & Conference Center on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. The venue is holding a free Halloween drive-thru to give young ones a safe way to collect candy on Beggar’s Night. Per the event’s website, the drive-thru route starts at the hotel portico, which you can access from Adamas Avenue.
Check out these Ohio-based drive-thru events, if you’ll be getting your seasonal spooks in the Buckeye State this month. And discover whether it’s safe to wear a Halloween mask while driving.
