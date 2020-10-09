No Comments

Halloween Drive-Thru Events in South Carolina

Scare yourself silly at one of these Halloween drive-thru events

Photo: Lothar Dieterich via Pixabay

The Palmetto State has a plethora of delightful ways to commemorate All Hallows’ Eve this month. Here are four Halloween drive-thru experiences that you and your children are sure to enjoy.

Fall Confidence: Discover the benefits of OnStar technology

Wicked Woods Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru

If your children are older, you won’t want to miss the scares that await you at the Wicked Woods Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru in Bowman. Per the event’s website, the mile-long drive-thru is open on Friday and Saturday nights now through Saturday, Oct. 24.

There’s even a fire pit area with music, food, and photo ops so you can hang out for some socially-distanced fun before heading home. Get your tickets online to avoid the hassle of getting them at the event entrance.

Aiken Boo Bash Drive-Thru

On Oct. 31, Aiken will hold Halloween drive-thru events at four different locations from 4-6 p.m. Free to the public, these celebrations will be held at The Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, The Odell Weeks Activities Center, The Aiken Visitors Center & Train Museum, and The Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center.

Participating children must be 12 years old or younger. Each young person will receive a pre-made goodie bag that you can pick up from the safety of your vehicle. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

Drive-In the Woods in Charleston

Many communities are going the drive-thru route for trick-or-treating this year

Photo: AnnaliseArt via Pixabay

Give a head-nod to Halloween when you and your loved ones pack some holiday treats and catch a spooky movie at Woodlands Nature Reserve’s “Drive-In the Woods” series. Film showings will occur on Friday and Saturday nights throughout October. Visit the venue’s website for movie showtimes to help you plan your trip.

Yemassee Drive-Thru Event

Drive your costumed kids to Yemassee Municipal Complex on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. to participate in the town’s drive-thru trick-or-treat event. It’s a great way to gather some candy while celebrating the season with the local community.

Stay safe on your family’s excursions this October when you refresh yourself on some seasonal driving tips. And download these spooky podcasts to help put you in the Halloween spirit during your drives.

Owner Advantages: More reasons to bring home a new GM vehicle this fall