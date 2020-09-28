No Comments

Halloween Drive-Thru Events in Wisconsin

Decorate your vehicle’s trunk to help make Halloween more festive this year

Halloween in Wisconsin might look a bit different this October. But you can still build fun memories with the children in your life when you take them to one of these drive-thru events in the Badger State.

Fall Arrivals: Get the scoop on the 2021 XT6

Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat in Chippewa Falls

This year, Chippewa Falls ditches its annual trick-or-treat event on Main Street in favor of a socially-distanced alternative. Head to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Friday, Oct. 30 to participate in a drive-thru activity from 3-5 p.m. Costumed kids will receive a free bag of candy at the start of the drive, as well as important health tips about COVID-19, before finishing out the event route.

“Boo at the Zoo” in Milwaukee

Celebrate All Hallows’ Eve at Milwaukee County Zoo on Oct. 22-25 from 5:30-9 p.m. The venue’s “Boo at the Zoo” drive-thru event promises to be a delightful one for young trick-or-treaters and adults alike. Don a costume then head to the zoo to enjoy a 30-minute journey to witness light shows, carved pumpkin displays, and more. Snacks and treats will be available for purchase at various stops along the route. Visit the event’s website to purchase tickets and find out more.

Halloween drive-thrus are a great way to celebrate the holiday this year

Photo: AnnaliseArt via Pixabay

“Halloween Glow” Drive-Thru at the Racine Zoo

The Racine Zoo is also hosting its tribute to Halloween, except this venue has more dates to choose from to suit different schedules. The “Halloween Glow” drive-thru will occur Wednesdays through Sundays from 6-9 p.m.-from Oct. 7 through Nov. 1. Per the zoo’s website, the admission price is $5 per person, though children 2 years and younger are free.

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat in Brookfield

If you’re in the mood for an afternoon festivity, head to Ridgewood Church off of North Lilly Road on Saturday, Oct. 31. It will have a drive-thru trunk or treat event from 2-4 p.m. so little ones can enjoy getting some goodies while sticking to an early bedtime. Event attendants will hand out candy from the decorated trunks of their vehicle while you and your kids stay safe in your vehicle as you navigate the church parking lot.

Affordable Picks: The KBB praises the 2020 Spark’s cheap price tag