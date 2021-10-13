No Comments

A Handful of FCA Models Saw Third-Quarter 2021 Sales Growth

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Photo: FCA

FCA had total sales of 410,917 vehicles in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2021 — down from 507,351 vehicles during the same period last year. Retail sales accounted for 348,084 of the total sales in the third quarter of this year. Despite this decrease overall, a few models had major sales increases.

Jeep

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit

Photo: FCA

Jeep sold 81,803 units of the Grand Cherokee during the quarter in 2021, compared to 56,447 units last year. This is an increase of 45 percent. Its retail sales, in particular, went up 47 percent — earning its second-best third-quarter results since 1993.

The Gladiator had its best third quarter ever, growing from 22,163 units sold last year to 22,674 units sold this year. This is a 2 percent improvement. All other models besides the Patriot had sales drops year-over-year.

Ram

The 2022 Ram ProMaster 3500

Photo: FCA

The Ram ProMaster Van had a record third quarter as well with retail sales of 20,168 units. This is 26 percent higher than sales during the same period last year, which hit just 15,998 units.

Dodge

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Photo: FCA

The Dodge Durango had a 9 percent decrease in sales, going from 15,957 units in 2020 to 14,516 units in 2021. However, the SUV had its best year-to-date retail sales since back in 2005. As of Oct. 1, Dodge has sold 52,931 units of the Durango this year.

Chrysler

The 2020 Chrysler 300S

Photo: FCA

Sales of the Chrysler 300 went up 13 percent year over year in the third quarter, reaching 3,569 units. It’s sold 14,631 units for the year so far — also up by 27 percent over the same time period last year.

Most other FCA models on the third-quarter 2021 report experienced sales decreases. This could potentially be due to the production issues that automakers, in general, have been facing as a result of parts shortages. Once these shortages are resolved, FCA will likely see a sales increase for more models.