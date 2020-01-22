No Comments

Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Bought an RV Camper?

Photo: Mark Jones | Flickr

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping back as senior members of England’s royal family, the image you can see below began circulating on social media.

The idea that a former royal couple could find an RV camper a suitable alternative to Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle makes for a great advertisement for those seeking to sell RVs, but unfortunately for them and for the memes, the photograph is not genuine.

It seems the photo was put together from various different sources. One is a generic image of an RV camper available on the public domain while another is a photograph of David Cole and Natasha Wysockyj, who were the unfortunate subjects of a news story on a British website.

It’s anyone’s guess which of the thousands of possible photos were used to provide the faces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but even without finding any of the source photos, it doesn’t take a photoshop expert to tell the image isn’t authentic (take, for instance, the fact that the RV seems to be rendered in higher quality than the royal couple).

After the image showed up on the internet, several RV sellers humorously began to use it to pitch their products. “This nice, young couple from England certainly knows where to shop when it comes to buying a camper! It was great meeting you Meghan and Harry, enjoy your new home on wheels!” a trailer salesman wrote on Facebook.

You can see how the rest was inevitable. From there, people began actually believing that Meghan and Harry had bought an RV camper. Fans of the duchess may have expected it, though, as she had previously camper vanned across New Zealand with a friend before joining the royal family.

But even if the latest story isn’t true, that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be. After all, buying an RV and going on a lengthy road trip seems like just the type of thing that could help them forget about the media fanfare.