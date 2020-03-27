No Comments

Health Care Workers in NYC Offered Free Car Rentals

Medical personnel in NYC can now do their job easier, thanks to Hertz

Photo: General Motors

The current Coronavirus situation continues to change with each passing day. New challenges arrive as the pandemic continues, and essential workers around the world need all the help they can get. Thankfully, Hertz has stepped up to the plate. The company has just begun offering free car rentals to health care workers in New York City.

Free car rentals in a time of need

During heath situations as significant as the COVID-19 outbreak, insuring that qualified medical personnel can do their jobs is more important than ever. Hertz agrees, and anyone with a qualified medical ID in New York City can now rent a car for free. The rentals are good for one month, and Hertz will be keeping the offer open through April 30.

“The dramatic decrease in travel means we have more vehicles to serve the most critical needs of the community,” says Hertz President and CEO Kathryn Marinello in a press release on the matter. “We’re starting in New York City with healthcare workers and we’ll continue to see how we can help during this crisis. It gives all of us at Hertz a sense of purpose and pride to lend our support as much as we can during this very difficult time.”

A necessary sacrifice

Due to fears surrounding the Coronavirus, many car rental companies have reported significant drop-offs in booking numbers. With so few people driving, this decline isn’t surprising. Despite this, many of these companies are joining Hertz in their efforts to help drivers. Avis, Alamo, Enterprise, and National have begun eliminating a number of fees and restrictions, making it easier to drivers to make bookings.

Hertz’s free car rentals program covers a wide range of vehicle types. These include economy, compact, mid-size, full-size, and both small and regular SUVs. 19 New York metro locations will be on duty as the crisis continues to evolve.

With the help of Hertz, the hard-working health care workers of New York City can breathe a little easier.