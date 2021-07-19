No Comments

What Warthog? Hennessey Gives the Bronco the VelociRaptor Treatment

Behold, the 405-horsepower Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco

Photo: Hennessey Performance Engineering

The Ford Bronco has finally been unleashed in the wild, so now folks can turn their attentions toward their next big desire: an even more powerful Bronco. With a rumored Bronco Warthog/Raptor on the horizon for 2023, Hennessey Performance Engineering is swooping in to fill that void right now by offering up a VelociRaptor package for the all-new off-road beast.

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco will have an extremely limited initial run at just 200 units for 2021. It’ll carry a starting price of $80,000, which is nearly double the base price of the base Bronco Badlands. The Badlands runs $42,095 for a two-door and $44,590 for a four-door. But when you consider the power the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco delivers, you won’t have much trouble understanding why.

VelociRaptor 400 Bronco gets sub-five-second 0-60

The Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco swaps in the 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, which is available as an option on the Bronco Badlands for an extra $1,895. Whereas the stock version of the EcoBoost is best-in-class at 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, Hennessey just does it up a bunch more by boosting it to 405 horsepower and 503 lb-ft of torque.

What’s that extra power get you? Try a 4.9-second 0-60 mph sprint. That’s pretty ridonkulous. John Hennessey, founder of HPE, agrees.

“Whether you’re on- or off-road, more power is what our customers demand, and our VelociRaptor 400 Bronco really delivers,” Hennessey said. “The new Bronco is destined to be an icon and our customers want their Bronco to stand out with enhanced styling and, of course, more power!”

But that ain’t all you get with the VelociRaptor 400 Bronco package. You also get an upgraded exhaust system, a high-flow air induction system, 35-inch off-road tires wrapped around 18-inch Hennessey wheels, and revamped VelociRaptor bumpers and badging.

You can order the Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Bronco through your Ford dealer or directly through Hennessey Performance. If you don’t want to wait until 2023 to get a 400-horsepower Bronco, this is your time to shine.

