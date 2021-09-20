Here’s What’s New on the 2022 Mazda CX-5
The 2022 Mazda CX-5 hasn’t changed a whole lot for the new model year, but its few updates are significant. Here’s a look at what’s new for 2022.
Subtle enhancements
The Mazda CX-5 is known for its sporty styling. While the 2021 model didn’t look outdated by any means, the automaker decided to keep things fresh by revamping the crossover’s bumpers and updating its grille, but not giving it a full facelift. Its headlamps and taillights have also been reworked to make them a bit more expressive. Other minor updates include new wheel designs and a more streamlined lower fascia. On the inside, the CX-5 gained more ergonomic seats on every trim.
The automaker also made some changes to the CX-5’s trim level lineup. The Grand Touring Reserve model has been dropped and replaced with the 2.5 Turbo model. As the name suggests, the 2.5 Turbo model boasts a 2.5-liter turbo-four engine that delivers 250 horsepower. In addition to this peppy mill, it sports signature red accents and contrast stitching throughout the cabin. This turbo-powered trim takes its place between the Grand Touring and Signature models. Speaking of the Signature trim, it dumped its black plastic cladding in favor of body-colored parts for a more upscale appearance.
The athletic crossover also ditched standard front-wheel drive across the model’s entire lineup in favor of standard i-ACTIV all-wheel drive. Mazda claims that the CX-5’s transmission has also been tweaked to be more responsive. Further, the model’s suspension and frame have been updated to provide a smoother and quieter ride.
Pricing details for the 2022 CX-5 haven’t been announced yet, but it’s reasonable to expect a bit of a price hike. The 2021 model started at $26,545 for a model with standard front-wheel drive, and charged an extra $1,400 to add all-wheel drive. Therefore, we’d expect the 2022 model to cost somewhere in the ballpark of $28,000.
The 2022 Mazda CX-5 is expected to arrive during the winter of 2021.
