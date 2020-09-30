No Comments

Hey, Let James Bond Drive a Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Photo: Chevrolet

Across the vast expanse of fiction, some characters have been inexorably tied to the cars that they drive. Reynolds Woodcock and his Bristol 405 from Phantom Thread. Michael Knight’s ultra-intelligent Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from Knight Rider. Herbie the Lovebug and himself.

One of the most iconic pairings, however, is undoubtedly James Bond and his Aston Martin. With the dawn of a new Bond coming after this winter’s No Time to Die, I think its time for a new car to accompany the new actor. Namely, a Chevrolet Corvette.

Wait, please don’t go

Look, I understand that proposing Britain’s premier spy ditch his Aston Martin in favor of the all-American Chevy sports car sounds sacrilegious, but there’s a method to my madness. All I ask is that you hear me out.

It’s in keeping with the direction of the character

When Ian Fleming wrote his 1952 novel Casino Royale, the superspy was kind of a cheesy — albeit endearing — caricature. That persona was only amplified by Sean Connery’s iconic turn as Bond, James Bond.

However, more recent iterations of the character have veered towards a more grounded approach. He has problems, internal conflicts, and isn’t quite as aloof as those who came before him. As we stare down the barrel of a new Bond, I can’t help but feel that a car we can all recognize would humanize the man even further.

It’s fast

If James Bond’s steez is fast cars and slick suits, he’d look right at home behind the wheel of a 2020 Corvette Stingray. Just imagine how many villains he could outrun with its 0-60 mph time of 2.92 seconds.

It’s versatile

James Bond and gadgets go together like martinis and a cocktail shaker, so it makes sense that his car of choice should have ample room for his many toys. Hey, what else is a frunk for?

It’s pretty

There’s no denying that the 2020 Corvette is one good-looking car. Now, imagine a beautiful fellow like Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, or Richard Madden sitting behind the wheel on their way to engage in an international kerfuffle. Count me in.

So, consider this my official plea to Sony and Eon Productions to let James Bond drive a Corvette. The ball is now in your court.

