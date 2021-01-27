No Comments

HLDI Study Says Rear Autobrake Effective

Automakers are expanding their suite of advanced driver-assist technologies with each new model year. Tech that was once only available on higher trim levels for a higher cost is now slowly and steadily becoming standard features. Although there are mixed feelings on the benefits and appeal of driver-assist tech, one such system, rear autobrake, is proving to be quite effective in helping reduce costly and annoying rear fender benders.

Car Care: Signs it’s time for new tires

The Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) drew this conclusion after its yearly review of how crash avoidance technologies are impacting driving in the real world.

According to the HLDI, the vehicles reviewed in the study that feature rear AEB posted a 28 percent decrease in property damage liability claims. There was also a 10 percent decrease in collision claims.

“We haven’t seen that kind of reduction in claims for vehicle and other property damage from any other advanced driver assistance system,” says HLDI Senior Vice President Matt Moore.

Although rear-end fender benders are less dangerous compared to front-end collisions and often occur at lower speeds, the costs to repair the damage can be expensive, he adds.

“Low-speed backing crashes represent a substantial portion of insurance claims, a separate HLDI analysis that looked at the point of impact of crashes found. Collision claims with rear damage of less than $2,000 accounted for 17 percent of all collision claims and over $8 billion in estimated damage during calendar years 2010–17,” reports the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Under proper conditions, rear autobrake systems use data pulled from cameras or radar to warn drivers of dangers behind them. If a driver is moving too close to an obstacle, the system may activate an alert and automatically engage the brakes to help bring the vehicle to stop. This intervention can help minimize the impact or help the driver avoid the collision completely.

Maintenance Tips: The importance of buying OEM parts

Currently, rear autobrake systems don’t factor into Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ ratings from the IIHS.