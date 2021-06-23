No Comments

Hollywood Honors Chevrolet Suburban

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored the Chevrolet Suburban with its Award of Excellence. The star’s permanent location in Arlington, Texas, was revealed during a ceremony on June 21, 2021, referred to as “Suburban Day”

Photo: Mike Stone for Chevrolet

Anyone who drives or rides in a Chevrolet Suburban appreciates its spacious cabin, impressive power, and comfortable driving experience. But, most people probably don’t realize that the Chevy Suburban is a movie star. That’s right, the large SUV earned an Award of Excellence from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in 2019, and the automaker has brought the glitz and glamour back to Texas.

The Chevrolet Suburban is the first vehicle ever to earn the accolade, which signifies the SUV’s prosperous career in film and TV that started in 1952. Currently, the Chevy Suburban has 1,750 acting credits on its resume.

“There is no other character actor like the Chevy Suburban. It can fit into any type of role with ease. When it arrives in a movie or TV series, it can instantly bring a feeling of significance, suspense or knowing the day is about to be saved,” said Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Rana Ghadban. “This marks the first Award of Excellence star outside of California. We are excited to permanently place the Suburban’s Award of Excellence star in its home state of Texas.”

The Chevrolet Suburban is assembled at the Arlington Assembly Plant, which makes the city of Arlington the perfect location to display the Hollywood award. Earlier this week, June 21, now “Suburban Day,” members of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, leaders in the city of Arlington, and representatives from the General Motors Arlington Assembly Plant gathered to celebrate the permanent location of the star in the city’s Entertainment District. It has good company, too, with the ballpark and the football stadium on either side.

“We are so proud to build the Chevrolet Suburban in Texas, where it is beloved by many, both on and off the screen,” General Motors Arlington Assembly Plant Executive Director Bill Kulhanek said. “The capability, cargo space, and technology make the Suburban a customer favorite that has stood the test of time.”

Since the debut of the Suburban, the Arlington Plant has manufactured more than 12 million vehicles. A Suburban took its place in history as the 12 millionth vehicle.