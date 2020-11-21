No Comments

Honda Accord is a ’10Best’ for Record 35th Time

Honda

The Honda Accord has been named in Car and Driver’s latest list of the 10Best Cars and Trucks, and at this point, nobody should be surprised.

It’s the 35th time the Accord has been featured on the list in its 38-year history, and the 24th time in a row. The automaker was keen to point out this was a record, but of course, the previous record was held by none other than the Accord. The second-most recognized car is the BMW 3 Series, with 23 appearances, which you’ll note is less than even the Accord’s consecutive streak.

So what makes the Accord so good? According to Sharon Silke Carty, editor-in-chief of Car and Driver, “This is the car we find ourselves recommending over and over to friends and family members who want a practical, fun-to-drive car. It’s refined, dynamic and affordable. What more can you ask for? Congrats to Honda for its impressive winning streak.”

The Accord is currently in its tenth generation, which was launched in 2018 to great praise. For 2021, it received a significant refresh, including updated front-end styling, new Honda Sensing technologies, a sportier trim level, and available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Chief among the Accord’s appeals is its interior. Above-average passenger space, high-quality materials, good craftsmanship, and deeply comfortable seats make the Accord’s cabin a truly nice place to be. And the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, 10-speed automatic, and two-motor hybrid system offer a refined, fun-to-drive experience as well as an impressive 48 combined mpg.

According to Wards Intelligence data, the Accord is America’s bestselling light-duty passenger car of the past 44 years, with over 14 million units sold. As long as people continue to want to drive well made, well-appointed, and well-equipped cars, we don’t see the Accord relinquishing that title any time soon — nor ending its 10Best reign.