Honda, Acura Set New March Sales Record
Though it was clear the automotive industry was quickly bouncing back to pre-COVID shutdown levels of sales, we didn’t think it would take less than a year for manufacturers to set new records. And, yet, American Honda and American Acura have reported a new March record for total vehicle sales, with nearly 150,000 vehicles sold already.
Last year’s shutdown, which began at the end of March, skews the year-over-year statistics, but even taking those into account, Honda and its luxury subbrand have plenty to rejoice over. For example, Honda sold 6,091 units of the Ridgeline pickup truck, a new March record and the truck’s best monthly performance since 2005.
All-New: 2022 Acura MDX
Additionally, the Acura MDX set its own new monthly sales record, extending its lead as the bestselling three-row SUV of all time. Meanwhile, sales of the all-new TLX surged 109.4 percent, which bodes well for the upcoming TLX Type S variant set to launch this spring.
To highlight just how impactful the shutdown was, just take a look at how much Honda and Acura’s sales improved in March 2021 compared to March 2020 (and keep in mind, factories had only shut down in the final third of the month):
- Total car sales were up 43.6 percent, despite the fact that car sales have been trending downward globally for years
- Total truck sales were up 138.1 percent
- The Acura MDX was up a whopping 310.9 percent!
Coming Soon: Acura TLX Type S
“One year after the global pandemic began to take its toll on the auto industry, it’s great to return to form with such strong March sales for both the Honda and Acura brands,” said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda.
“With all-time record sales for our all-new Acura MDX flagship and record March performance for the Honda HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Ridgeline, our light truck lineups are leading the way. In the near term, parts supply may challenge production pace but existing vehicle stocks can meet current demand,” Gardner concluded.
