Honda Auto Production Suspended Again to May 8

Photo: Honda

Honda is once more extending the suspension of its automobile production, though this time by just a week. The automaker says production will now resume on May 8, nearly seven weeks after it first shut down.

“As the unprecedented economic impact of the fast-changing COVID-19 pandemic continues, Honda continues to evaluate business conditions and make temporary adjustments to its production and business operations in North America,” Honda said in its latest statement.

Honda auto production was initially suspended for one week, from March 23 to March 30. This was then extended by another week, with production expected to resume on April 7, then once again extended by three weeks to May 1.

Honda continued to cite declining demand for the reason behind the shutdown. “In addition to the impact of COVID-19 on the marketplace, stay-at-home orders remain in many cities and states, impeding the ability of consumers to purchase new vehicles,” the automaker explained. “As a result, Honda must continue to take steps that align product supply and business expenses with market demand.”

The suspension affects Honda’s automobile, engine and transmission manufacturing plants in North America as well as Honda of South Carolina. This is where Honda produces its powersport products, which include side-by-side vehicles and ATVs. Honda says production in HSC will resume on May 4, a little earlier than at the other locations.

The company also said that the majority of its salaried and support associates would be furloughed for this additional week of production suspension, and will return to work on May 8 or May 11 depending on location. “This is an extension of the current two-week furlough period that started in late April,” it said.

Unfortunately for the thousands of production workers, the fact that this is the third time Honda extends the back-to-work date — and other automakers are also doing this — is evidence that Honda auto production could still be delayed again in the future.