Honda Begins Rolling Out Level 3 Automated Driving

Photo: Honda

The new Honda Legend EX, sold as the Acura RLX in North America, has rolled out with a new Honda Sensing Elite system, the new and upgraded version of the automaker’s suite of active safety and driver-assistive technologies.

Available for lease in Japan, the car is the first to feature Level 3 automated driving capability as defined by SAE International standards. This is the first level of automation that doesn’t require human drivers to actively monitor the environment, though they must still be prepared to intervene when (not if) the car encounters situations it cannot handle on its own.

Honda says the Legend EX can autonomously steer, accelerate, and brake in order to pass slower cars on the highway before returning to the original lane — after checking for obstructions, of course. It also comes with “Traffic Jam Pilot,” which can do the same under slow speed conditions, and “Emergency Stop Assist,” which will autonomously pull the car over to the curb, bring it to a halt, and turn on the hazard lights if the driver is unresponsive.

Out of the five levels of automation (ranging from 0 to 5), Level 3 is one of the trickiest — not because of the technology required to make a near-autonomous car, but because it says you don’t have to pay attention…until you do. Level 2 requires you to be attentive at all times, but there have already been accidents caused by those who did not follow directions.

Photo: Honda

Honda says that with features like Traffic Jam Pilot engaged, drivers “can watch television/DVD on the navigation screen.” But if the car does suddenly need you to pay attention — which it can communicate via visual, auditory, and tactile alerts — wouldn’t it be better if you had been paying attention all along? (As boring as that may have been).

Fortunately, Level 3 automated driving is but a stepping stone. And at the breakneck speed of current developments, it may not be long before Honda and other manufacturers move up to Level 4.