No Comments

Honda Cars Lead 2020 American-Made Index

Photo: Honda

What cars are the most American-made? According to the Cars.com 2020 American-Made Index, three Honda models made the top 10, while seven ranked among the top 20. Though no Honda model ranked higher than fifth, more Honda models were featured in the top 20 than models of any other brand.

The 2020 Honda Odyssey minivan, Ridgeline pickup truck, and Passport SUV were ranked fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively. The 2020 Honda Pilot SUV and Honda Accord sedan were ranked 13th and 15th, while the Acura RDX and Acura MDX were ranked 14th and 17th.

Photo: Honda

According to Honda, nearly two-thirds of the vehicles it sold in the United States in 2019 were made in the U.S. at its plants across Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio. Additionally, more than 98 percent of all Acura models sold in the U.S. last year were made at the company’s East Liberty plant in Ohio. That’s the second-highest percentage of all automakers for the share of cars built and sold in America.

What’s more, Honda says that all three of the models in the top 10 of the Cars.com 2020 American-Made Index were designed and developed by Honda R&D America.

Cars.com looks at a number of factors to evaluate the degree to which a car is American-made. These include where the car was assembled, where its engine and transmission were built, the percentage of its U.S. or Canadian parts, and how many U.S. manufacturing employees the automaker employs relative to its footprint.

“For more than 40 years, Honda has been committed to building products close to our customers here in the U.S., and we’re proud to have three Honda vehicles among the top 10 in the Cars.com American-Made Index,” said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of Honda North America.

“Honda’s commitment to local production would not be possible without the teamwork and contributions of the nearly 23,000 Honda associates who build our vehicles in the U.S. and our more than 600 American supplier partners.”