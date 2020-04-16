No Comments

Honda Civic Tops Car Segment in Automotive Loyalty Awards

Photo: Honda

What car is most likely to keep people coming back for more? According to IHS Markit, a company that specializes in business analytics, the answer is the Honda Civic.

For the last 24 years, IHS Markit has annually released the Automotive Loyalty Awards, which recognize the cars that most prompt customer loyalty. “Loyalty” is determined when a household that owns a new vehicle comes back to the market to lease or purchase another new vehicle of the same make, model, or manufacturer.

Based on analysis of almost 17.5 million new vehicle registrations during the 2019 calendar year, the company found that after obtaining a new Honda Civic, households were more likely to come back for another Civic than if they had obtained another car in the first place.

“Although the US light-vehicle sales market ranks as one of the world’s largest, flattening sales growth — combined with 70 new vehicle launches planned for this year — has amplified the competition for customers,” IHS Market said. “Within this environment, holding onto your loyal customers and winning new buyers is more important than ever.”

The Automotive Loyalty Awards span 10 automotive segments, but of all the featured segment-winning vehicles, which include models like the Porsche 911, the Civic was the most affordable. With a starting MSRP of under $20,000, the latest Civic model is offered as a sedan, hatchback, and coupe, and comes with the latest suite of driver-assistive safety technologies as standard equipment.

The Civic has long had a strong reputation for reliability and resale value, but these alone only help explain why, on average, more than 27,500 people buy a new one every month. It might grab your attention and possibly even get you to the dealership, but reputation alone can’t make someone come back for more. It seems that to become a Civic loyalist, one merely needs to own one.