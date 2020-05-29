No Comments

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Sold Out in 4 Minutes

Photo: Honda

When the 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition went up on Honda Canada’s website as being available to order, all 100 units allocated to that region were snapped up in a measly four minutes — before any of the buyers even knew what the car would cost.

The same thing happened in the United Kingdom, which only had a 20 units allocated out of the 100 intended for the overall European market. A total of 1,000 units will be made worldwide, with 600 of those going to the United States, and all of them painted in Phoenix Yellow.

With how quickly they were snatched up in Canada and the UK, it’s safe to say that if you’re interested in a Civic Type R Limited Edition and haven’t already ordered yours, it’s probably too late. It does, however, save you $1,000 — the cost of placing a reservation as proof of your commitment to the car. Yes, hundreds of people forked over a thousand bucks without even knowing the actual cost of the car.

As it turns out, that cost was later revealed to be £39,995, which amounts to about $46,600 USD. That being said, we’re still not sure what the price will actually be for the U.S.-spec car, as it is not identical to the one sold in Europe. The U.S. version, for instance, still has an air conditioning system. Given that driving in most of the country is unbearable without it, unlike in Europe, that’s probably a necessary compromise.

Along with a significant weight reduction, the Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition gets 20-inch BB alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 semi-slick tires, a new Alcantara steering wheel, and a new counter-weighted teardrop gear knob.

That’s about all of the changes for the Limited Edition, which may cost about $10,000 more than the regular Civic Type R. For eking out a few more tenths per lap at your local track, however, it might be worth it.