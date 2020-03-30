No Comments

Honda CR-V Hybrid Named ‘Best New Car for 2020’

Photo: Honda

Whenever the COVID-19 pandemic passes and it’s okay to go out and buy a car again, you should take a look at the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, as it has just been named the “Best New Car for 2020” by Autotrader.

Launched at the start of the month, the CR-V Hybrid is Honda’s contribution to the increasingly popular, midsize-SUV-with-a-side-of-electrification segment. And not only is it the most fuel-efficient model in the CR-V lineup, it’s the most powerful one, too.

“On the road, the CR-V Hybrid feels like it’s engineered to a higher standard when compared to other compact SUVs,” said Brian Moody, Autotrader’s executive editor. “Same goes for the interior, it’s just pleasant — spending time inside the CR-V is something to look forward to. Your friends will think it looks and feels like the small SUV you really wanted, not just the one you can afford.”

Moody also praised the CR-V Hybrid for its performance and capability. Combining a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a two-motor system, it produces 212 horsepower while delivering an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy of 38 mpg. And its all-wheel-drive system, because it’s mechanical rather than electric like that of the RAV4 Hybrid, feels more serious and capable.

The advanced powertrain, generous interior space, advanced safety features, and reasonable price cemented the CR-V Hybrid among Autotrader’s “Best New Car for 2020” list, which includes 12 vehicles. Crucially, the Honda is the only electrified SUV among them.

The 2020 CR-V Hybrid is the first hybrid SUV to come out of a Honda factory. As the CR-V is the automaker’s best-selling vehicle, it made the most sense as a starting point for SUV electrification, and there are undoubtedly more to come in the future. The only question is, which one will be next? The Pilot has the sales numbers, but the HR-V and the Passport both have better growth, so it’s anyone’s guess.