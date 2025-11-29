This Retro Honda Integra Concept Takes You Back to the 90s with a Targa Roof and Manual Transmission

This two-door, manual-transmission sports car features a removable hardtop and a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, evoking memories of the brand’s classic 1990s models like the CR-X. Although it is not expected to hit showrooms, the Integra Targa sparks excitement among car enthusiasts for its retro-inspired style and driving experience.

Developed by GAC Honda, the Integra Targa concept transforms the familiar hatchback-based Integra into a striking coupe with a roof reminiscent of the iconic CR-X del Sol. With its unique design and manual transmission, the Integra Targa demonstrates Honda’s commitment to performance and driving purity, while also showcasing a bold new direction for the brand’s future models.

A Retro-Inspired Redesign

Honda’s Integra Targa is based on the Chinese-market Integra hatchback, but the concept car has undergone extensive modifications that set it apart. The most obvious change is the addition of a removable hardtop, which evokes the open-air feeling of the Honda CR-X del Sol.

According to Carscoops, the rear doors have been removed entirely, and the front doors have been lengthened and are now frameless. The B-pillar has been pushed rearward for extra structural support, creating a reinforced structure around the cabin. These design tweaks give the Integra Targa a distinctly sporty appearance while recalling Honda’s past open-top models.

Inside, the Integra Targa features a 2+2 seating arrangement, replacing the standard five-seat layout. This configuration is complemented by an open roof that provides generous headroom for front passengers, though the rear seats may not offer much comfort.

The cabin is decorated with red accents that add to its dynamic, performance-oriented atmosphere. Overall, the concept captures a sense of fun and freedom associated with earlier Honda models, while modernizing the design with a focus on performance and style.

© TychodeFeijter / X

Manual Transmission as a Rare Feature

Under the hood, the Integra Targa is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, producing around 180 horsepower. Paired with a six-speed manual transmission, this engine offers a nod to Honda’s performance heritage, offering enthusiasts a more hands-on, engaging driving experience.

The inclusion of a manual transmission in a modern Honda sports car is significant, as it appeals to purists who prefer the control and excitement of shifting gears themselves. This setup is particularly exciting considering that many current Honda models, like the Prelude hybrid, have moved away from manual options in favor of automatic or hybrid powertrains.

Honda’s decision to stick with a manual transmission in the Integra Targa is a deliberate move to cater to a specific group of driving enthusiasts. In an era when many manufacturers have moved away from offering manual gearboxes, this choice serves as a reminder of Honda’s commitment to creating vehicles that emphasize driving pleasure and connection to the road.

A Concept for a Niche Market

Despite the excitement surrounding the Integra Targa concept, it faces significant challenges in terms of production. The car was unveiled as a showpiece, and according to reports, it is unlikely to make it to production in its current form.

The shift in consumer preferences toward SUVs and practical sedans in markets like China means that two-door sports cars and convertibles—like the Integra Targa—are increasingly seen as niche products. As such, while the concept is sure to capture the attention of automotive enthusiasts, it may not have mass appeal in the current market landscape.

The Integra Targa’s appeal is also limited by its unconventional design. With its frameless doors, extended B-pillar, and open roof, it may not resonate with buyers looking for more traditional or family-friendly vehicles. However, the concept does highlight Honda’s ability to push the boundaries of design and performance, even if it is a car for a specific, smaller audience.