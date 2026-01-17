Honda Unveils New ‘H’ Logo, Set to Launch Across All Models by 2027

First revealed on the brand’s 0 Series electric vehicle concepts, the redesigned emblem will be introduced on electric and hybrid models starting in 2027 and is set to appear across the full Honda lineup.

The automaker confirmed that this new emblem will extend beyond just its vehicles. It will be adopted across all production models, dealership signage, and motorsport activities, becoming the unified face of the Honda brand worldwide.

Described by the company as part of a “second founding,” the updated H logo is intended to signal Honda’s strategic transition during what it calls a major transformation of the automobile market.

A Logo Designed To Symbolize Openness

The redesigned logo takes inspiration from Honda’s original 1963 emblem while introducing a more expressive and symbolic form. Honda says the new design represents “a pair of outstretched hands,” symbolizing openness and engagement. This new interpretation is intended to convey a welcoming spirit as the company prepares for a future built on electrification and intelligent technologies.

The current H logo, in use since 2000, had evolved from earlier versions introduced in 1969 and 1981. The new version brings the design closer to the brand’s roots, with a modernized look that offers more presence and visual impact compared to the existing mark. It’s not a radical break but a refined return, a deliberate nod to the past in step with a forward-looking vision.

Honda first showed the redesigned logo on its 0 Series concept vehicles, including the sleek and futuristic Honda 0 Series Saloon. The production version of the Saloon has not yet been released, but its design reflects the broader visual language that the brand intends to carry forward under the new emblem.

Full Rollout Planned Across Product Lines and Platforms

While the logo will debut publicly on electric and hybrid vehicles starting in 2027, Honda has made clear its broader intention to phase in the new design across all its brand touchpoints. According to the announcement, this includes all future production vehicles, dealership environments, and Honda’s motorsport efforts.

This is more than just a product-level update. The comprehensive adoption of the new emblem shows Honda’s focus on brand consistency and visibility in a changing marketplace. By integrating the logo across different areas of its business, Honda is reaffirming its commitment to evolving alongside industry trends while maintaining a cohesive identity.

The timing of the launch aligns with Honda’s ongoing electrification strategy, positioning the brand to better communicate its technological ambitions. The 0 Series, which was first to display the logo, represents a new generation of concept models that Honda hopes will embody the spirit of the refreshed brand image.

Connecting Past and Future Through Design

As the auto industry embraces new technologies, many manufacturers are revisiting their visual identities to better reflect their current values and direction. Honda’s updated H logo, introduced as part of this transformation, captures both heritage and future ambition in a single visual statement.

The reference to a “second founding” suggests that Honda views this moment as a fundamental shift, not just a rebrand. This isn’t the first time the company has updated its badge, but the current effort stands out for its broader symbolic meaning. While earlier updates in 1969 and 1981 reflected aesthetic preferences of the time, the new emblem is designed to accompany Honda through a much larger technological and strategic transition.