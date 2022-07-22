No Comments

Honda Launches Most Powerful Civic Type R Ever

Photo: Honda

After a lot of teasing, Honda has finally revealed the 2023 Civic Type R — though despite the long wait, the automaker is being surprisingly obscure about details. Nonetheless, Honda didn’t shy from claiming that the new Civic Type R was the fastest and most powerful Honda-badged vehicle ever to be offered in the United States.

Based on the new 11th-generation Civic, the Type R’s styling is now more understated than the outgoing model, just as it was the case for the normal model. The car rides on 19-inch wheels wrapped in sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. These are narrower and smaller wheels than the previous Type R sported, but it’s not yet clear if these specs are for the North American model or only the European or Japanese models.

The new Civic Type R will retain the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, only it’s been tuned to produce even more power than before. It’s also paired with a six-speed manual with rev-matching, which Honda calls “improved.” As mentioned, details are surprisingly scarce, though the automaker was keen to mention the die-cast aluminum spoiler, which produces less drag than the outgoing one.

We also know that the 2023 Honda Civic Type R set a new lap record for front-wheel-drive cars around the Suzuka Circuit in Japan, beating the time set by the previous-gen Civic Type R Limited Edition by 0.873 seconds. Additionally, it will have an all-new interior with suede-like, high-friction upholstery that “reduces body slippage in high-G driving situations.”

Photo: Honda

Photo: Honda

There’s also a built-in stopwatch and data logger to help drivers analyze their performance at the track and share driving videos. A new “+R” driving mode automatically brings up all relevant performance driving information on the dashboard.

The Civic Type R is one of the most popular hot hatches in the world and the reveal of the next-gen model was highly anticipated, so it’s strange that Honda revealed so little. Still, based on what was shown, there doesn’t seem to be much to worry about — and the company says it will unveil full pricing and details closer to the car’s launch this fall.