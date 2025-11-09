Honda to Launch New Hybrid V-6 Engine in Next-Gen SUVs and Trucks by 2027

This new hybrid system, set for release in 2027, promises to combine powerful performance with improved fuel efficiency, signaling a shift back to larger hybrid engines as part of Honda’s broader electrification strategy.

As competition in the automotive industry intensifies, Honda is pushing forward with a range of new technologies, including a hybrid system designed for its larger North American models. This move is part of Honda’s effort to address the growing demand for fuel-efficient, performance-driven vehicles while keeping pace with environmental standards.

With hybrid vehicles becoming an increasingly important segment of the market, the company’s new V-6 engine will play a central role in the performance and sustainability of models like the Pilot, Odyssey, and Ridgeline.

New Hybrid V-6: Enhancing Power and Efficiency

Honda’s upcoming V-6 engine is set to be a critical component of its next-generation hybrid systems, which will be integrated into its large SUVs and trucks. According to Motor1, the new hybrid powertrain will prioritize “powerful driving performance and high towing capacity,” making it an attractive option for drivers seeking both power and fuel efficiency.

With Honda’s current 3.5-liter V-6 engine already providing 285 horsepower and towing capability of up to 5,000 pounds, the new hybrid system is expected to deliver similar towing capacity while improving overall fuel economy by up to 30%.

Although the precise horsepower figures have not been disclosed, Honda has emphasized its goal to enhance both acceleration and efficiency. The new V-6 will be part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on gasoline while maintaining the performance that drivers expect from Honda’s larger vehicles. The company also revealed plans to expand its hybrid offerings beyond the existing models, underscoring the long-term significance of this move.

Honda New V-6 Engine Hybrid System – © Honda

A New Hybrid Platform for Larger Vehicles

Honda’s push toward hybrid technology extends beyond just the engine itself. As reported by MotorTrend, the automaker is developing a new modular platform for its next-generation larger vehicles. This platform will support the hybrid V-6 engine and offer improvements in handling, stability, and safety.

Designed for models such as the Passport, Pilot, Ridgeline, and the Odyssey minivan, the new hybrid system will include a dual-motor setup for front-wheel drive, with an additional motor in the rear for all-wheel-drive capability.

The upgraded platform will not only improve the driving experience but also contribute to the overall structural integrity of the vehicle. Honda’s engineers are particularly focused on creating a body structure that flexes more during cornering, ensuring that tire load is better controlled for enhanced stability.

By integrating the new V-6 engine into this platform, Honda aims to offer both the power required for off-road and towing capabilities while ensuring greater fuel efficiency and improved handling for everyday driving conditions.

Honda Mid-Size Platform – © Honda

Expanding Hybrid Options in North America

Honda’s hybrid future is firmly focused on North America, where the company plans to expand its hybrid offerings significantly. The V-6 engine is being developed with a focus on larger vehicles that are traditionally popular in the region.

Honda’s current hybrid portfolio includes only a few models, but with the 2027 launch of the new powertrain and platform, the company is setting the stage for a broader electrified range that includes larger SUVs and trucks.

Honda’s new hybrid strategy is part of its broader global push to increase hybrid and electric vehicle production, and it reflects a larger trend in the industry to balance performance with environmental goals. With a hybrid engine that offers improved fuel efficiency and performance, Honda is positioning itself to meet both consumer expectations and regulatory requirements in a rapidly evolving market.