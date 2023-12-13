No Comments

Honda Will Unveil Plan for 30 New EVs at CES 2024

Photo: Honda

Honda does not currently sell any EVs in the United States, but that’s about to change very quickly. The automaker announced it will debut a new Honda EV series at CES 2024, one of the world’s biggest tech events. Part of this plan is a goal to launch 30 new EVs globally by 2030, as well as reach a sales volume of two million electric vehicles.

Honda is also aiming for 100% zero-emission car sales by 2040, and total carbon neutrality across all of its operations by 2050. This is fairly in line with environmental targets by other major manufacturers, even though Honda is already behind in terms of actual EV sales.

At CES 2024, which takes place in Las Vegas on Jan. 9-12, Honda will host a booth as well as launch a new website dedicated to showcasing some of its upcoming EV models as well as the technologies that “illustrate the significant transformation Honda is currently undergoing.”

For now, it doesn’t have much to show other than the teaser image shown above. It displays the front of a vehicle that, even without context, you’d probably be able to guess was electric at a single glance (even before you noticed the lack of any grille).

The first new Honda EV you can expect to hit the market will be the 2024 Prologue, which isn’t actually Honda’s first attempt at an EV. Until production was ended at the end of 2019, Honda sold the Clarity Electric for three years, which was the less successful variant of a car also offered as a plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicle. And while those models had the “look at me, I’m electric” design typical of that period, the upcoming Prologue looks a lot more subtle and appealing. We’re hoping that will be a trend for the new Honda EV series.