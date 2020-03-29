No Comments

Honda Plant Shutdown Extended to April 7

Honda has announced it will extend its production suspension at all automobile, engine, and transmission plants in the United States and Canada.

The Honda plant shutdown was initially planned to take place from March 23 to March 30, with a return date of March 31. Honda has now extended the suspension by five production days, with operations anticipated to resume on April 7.

“This extension is in response to the continued steep decline in market demand across the automotive industry due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, resulting in the inability of consumers in many markets to purchase new vehicles,” Honda said in a statement.

Honda says that approximately 29,400 production associates are affected by the temporary suspension. However, it is providing associates opportunities to receive pay, include full-time pay, for non-production days, as well as pulling ahead vacation.

Until the plants reopen, Honda is using the time to continue deep-cleaning its facilities and common areas to protect its associates when they return.

“This production adjustment also will allow Honda associates to better prepare and adjust family plans in relation to regional directives to close schools to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the automaker added. “This will enable working parents to determine how best to manage the needs of children staying home from school and other required lifestyle adjustments.”

Auto production was suspended on March 23 while the company also halted production of its all-terrain vehicles, side-by-sides, and power equipment, which are built in separate facilities, on March 26. Honda’s non-auto production, however, was always intended to stay suspended until April 6, and that date has not been adjusted.

Because the COVID-19 situation is changing quickly, it’s possible for the Honda plant shutdown to be extended again come April. For the time being, early April seems to be the date most automakers are choosing to resume production.