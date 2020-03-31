No Comments

Honda Pledges $1 Million to COVID-19 Emergency Relief

Photo: Honda

Honda is committing to COVID-19 emergency relief by helping its associates, customers, partners, and communities, starting with an initial $1 million pledge to food banks and meal programs across North America.

The automaker says its family of companies throughout the continent will donate to community organizations that address food insecurity. In addition to the pledge, Honda will also match up to $1,000 for each individual gift made by an associate to a food program in a local community.

“We are focusing our societal response on three vital and immediate human needs,” said Rick Schostek, Executive Vice President of Honda North America. “We are addressing food insecurity at a time when many families are struggling, investigating the potential to use our manufacturing know-how to produce medical equipment to help those battling COVID-19, and deploying our associate ‘virtual volunteers,’ to help people in need.”

Indeed, the $1 million pledge is just a small part of a broader COVID-19 emergency relief effort that Honda is undertaking to help those most impacted. The automaker is donating N-95 masks to healthcare providers, repurposing 3D printers to manufacture protective face shields, and partnering with other companies to help build critical medical equipment.

Additionally, Honda set up a new temporary paid personal leave of absence program that makes eligible associates able to receive full pay for up to 10 non-production business days. The automaker is also offering payment extensions and deferrals to current customers, a 90 Days to First Payment Program for new buyers, and a $500 discount to first responders and healthcare professionals on new car purchases and leases.

Like some other automakers, Honda is launching a new marketing campaign that focuses on the strength of coming together as a community. It’s called “The Power of Something Greater,” a spin on the company’s “The Power of Dreams” slogan, and also highlights some of the other ways that Honda is helping the community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.