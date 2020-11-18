No Comments

Honda Reveals All-New 2022 Civic on Twitch

Photo: Honda

Honda revealed the all-new 2022 Civic on Twitch, the popular live streaming platform. It showed off the upcoming car in its prototype form, featuring a fresh exterior design and a sexy new color dubbed Solar Flare Pearl.

Though Twitch is primarily used to stream and watch video games, it has increasingly attracted content creators and advertisers from many other industries. The fact that Honda would offer the first glimpse of its upcoming Civic on Twitch is a testament to the platform’s enormous reach.

The 2022 model marks the Honda Civic’s 11th generation. Though the car has been going strong for 47 years, the next Civic has arguably its toughest job yet in filling the shoes of its predecessor, which has had the title of bestselling retail passenger car in America since 2016.

In fact, with over 20 percent of the market share and sales of more than 1.5 million units, the Civic is the most popular vehicle of any kind among Millennials and Gen Z. Honda, which already sponsors Team Liquid and the League of Legends Championship Series, cited this as a motivation for revealing the all-new 2022 Civic on Twitch.

We can wax lyrical about the redesign shown off in the video below, but because beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we’ll leave it up to you to decide what you think. For our part, we love the Civic’s new, sophisticated look. The car has fewer curves and a more minimalistic, modern design that Honda says will carry over to the interior.

Inside, the 2022 Civic will have a digital gauge cluster for the first time, as well as a larger 9-inch touch screen (the largest display offered in the current Civic is 7 inches). It will also use the same infotainment system already available in the latest Accord and Odyssey, which is faster and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Also on the menu is an upgrade to the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assist features as well as new airbag designs. No news about the powertrains, but Honda did confirm the Civic Si and Type R will retain their manual transmissions.

You can expect the all-new 2022 Honda Civic to go on sale late next spring. Like the current model, it will eventually be offered in sedan or hatchback form, as well as the aforementioned hot Si variant and even hotter Type R. However, the coupe will not return.