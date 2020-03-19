No Comments

Honda Sets February Sales Record

2020 Honda HR-V Touring

Photo: Honda

American Honda has announced a new February sales records, with both cars and trucks surging over the 29-day month. The company sold 120,006 vehicles in February, up 4.2 percent overall, with trucks gaining 6 percent and cars gaining 2 percent. Even accounting for leap year, that’s still an impressive performance from the Japanese automaker.

Honda-badged cars (thus excluding the Acura luxury division) did even better, relatively speaking, with sales up 4.7 percent overall. As usual, the CR-V SUV led the way, though several Honda models were in the double digits, including the Civic and Accord.

In fact, the Civic was up a whopping 11.5 percent, a remarkable feat in a market that has been increasingly averse to passenger cars. The Fit was also up 63.5 percent, though its numbers are generally low. More notably, the Accord Hybrid and Insight Hybrid both gained in February as well — they were up 10.7 and 1.6 percent, respectively.

As expected, SUVs did well too. The CR-V continued to be Honda’s best-selling vehicle. With sales up 14.4 percent, the HR-V posted an all-time record performance for the month of February. The Ridgeline pickup truck was also up nearly 47 percent on sales of 3,210 units.

Honda expects the CR-V to do even better this month as the all-new 2020 CR-V Hybrid launched on March 1 as the brand’s first electrified CUV.3

“These are challenging times for our industry and the world, so it’s gratifying to see our sales grow in February, led by strong demand for Honda light trucks, and Civic sales gains demonstrating once again that cars still matter,” said Steven Center, American Honda’s VP of auto sales division.

“We will continue to maintain a disciplined approach to the market, focusing on the strength of our products rather than steep discounts, with the introduction this month of the CR-V Hybrid signaling the continued growth of our electrified vehicle lineup.”