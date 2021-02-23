No Comments

Honda’s 2022 F1 Engine Fast-Tracked for Upcoming Season

Photo: Honda

Honda will bring forward the engine it was intending to introduce at the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season by a year, giving Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri an extra boost that could help the teams be more competitive before the Japanese manufacturer bows out of the sport.

Honda had initially wanted to introduce a brand-new engine in 2021 but decided to shelve it until 2022 because of the difficulties introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the F1 shutdown, European lockdown, and supplier troubles.

“However, taking into account the decision announced in October 2020, that Honda would leave the sport at the end of 2021, we reassessed the situation and changed our plan again to reintroduce it in 2021,” said Honda technical director Toyoharu Tanabe.

“It was very tight timing to make this change, but we managed to bring forward the development and preparation program. At Honda, we felt that we really wanted to use all our technical know-how before leaving the sport.”

According to Tanabe, Honda’s 2022 F1 engine is so far looking promising, and performing as desired on the dyno. The manufacturer specifically focused on upgrading the internal combustion engine, turbine, and electronic recovery system to boost reliability and power, while also improving packaging and installation.

Honda will develop its F1 engine until the start of the next season, at which point Red Bull Racing will take over and continue to use the same unit until 2025, thanks to a recently-approved engine freeze.

Tanabe was pleased with Honda’s decision to allow the Red Bull organization to take over its engine program even after it leaves the sport, citing “how much Honda has benefited” from its partnership with both of the energy drink company’s F1 racing teams.

“It also reflects the importance of our role and history, as part of the world of Formula 1 over several decades,” Tanabe added. “So, I am glad that Honda has been able to help the two teams and the sport in this way.”