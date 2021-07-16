No Comments

How Can Potholes Damage My Car?

It’s no secret that much of the country’s infrastructure is in dire need of repair. And each year, roads in some parts of the country get worse and worse with no relief in sight. That’s especially true in poorer states or states with harsh winters whose roads are more prone to the dreaded pothole.

Road Trip Ready: Tips for reading in the car without getting nauseous

Potholes are a pain in the butt for drivers. Not only can they make you spill your coffee or cause your kids in the backseat to scream, but they can also cause lasting damage to your vehicle. And that can end up costing you a lot more than that $5 cup of coffee you spilled in your lap.

Common car damage from potholes

Driving over the occasional pothole might not be a huge deal, but if you drive on roads riddled with potholes your car can end up with permanent damage, including the following.

Damage to tires, such as punctures, sidewall bulges, or uneven wear, causing you to replace your tires more frequently.

Damage to wheel rims, possibly requiring replacement rims.

Damage to suspension that can cause strange noises or vibrations.

Wheels can be knocked out of alignment, affecting your steering.

Damage to the exhaust system.

Does insurance cover pothole damage?

Many car insurance policies allow you to file a claim for pothole damage. But, depending on the amount of damage incurred, it may not be worth it.

A pothole damage claim is considered a collision claim, which means you’ll have to pay your deductible before insurance kicks in. If the repair cost is less than your deductible, you may as well pay for it out of pocket and leave insurance out of it.

Since you’ll be considered at fault in the accident, your premiums may go up at policy renewal time. Check to see whether your insurer offers accident forgiveness, which could help you file the claim for repair without shooting your future self in the foot.

Can you get reimbursed by your local government?

You could also choose to file a claim with the government, according to The Balance. To do so, you will need as much documentation as you can get your hands on. Take pictures of the pothole that caused the damage, as well as the damage it did to your vehicle. You’ll also need to make a note of the exact time and date that the accident happened. Finally, you’ll need to provide repair estimates from at least two mechanics.

Depending on your state, you may also be required to provide proof that the road commissioner was aware of the pothole for 30 days or more and made no effort to repair it.

How can you avoid potholes?

Depending on where you live, it might not be possible to avoid potholes completely, but there are a few things you can do to hit fewer potholes and mitigate the damage from those you do hit.

Drive slowly, especially if you are on a road that you know is prone to potholes. The slower you drive over a pothole, the less likely it’ll cause serious damage to your car.

Keep plenty of distance between you and the car in front of you so you can see potholes sooner and have more time to react.

Stay focused on the road and avoid distractions while driving. This is a good tip for avoiding potholes, and just a good tip for being a good and safe driver in general.

Watch out for puddles. They can often mask a pothole and you won’t know about it until you feel that telltale bump.

Staying Safe: The Chevy Trax has the latest safety tech to give you peace of mind on the road

Potholes are a real problem for drivers and can cause major damage to your car. Knowing what type of damage to look for after you’ve driven over a severe pothole can help you fix the problem before it turns into a more major repair.