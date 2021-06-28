No Comments

How Do Heated Seats Work in Cars?

Heated seats is a must-have feature for many car owners

Photo: lqiuz via Pixabay

If you’ve ever wondered how heated seats work, you’re not alone. Here’s a brief overview of the technology that makes heated car seats possible, to appease your curiosity and increase your appreciation for this luxury feature.

How heated seats work

Knowing how heated seats work is a great way to give this luxury the appreciation it deserves

Photo: Mikes-Photography via Pixabay

Heated seats rely on similar technology to other heat-producing products such as water heaters, hairdryers, and electric blankets, as It Still Runs contributor Isaiah David explains. For starters, there’s something called a “resistor” built into the car seat. This is typically a heating coil that’s a long strip of wire whose function is to resist the current of electricity.

When you turn on the seat’s heating function, electricity flows to the coil via a circuit. This triggers a weak magnetic field that flips the system’s relay switch. This, in turn, lets electricity flow from the car’s battery to the resistor.

Heated seats have an internal thermostat that maintains the seat’s heat and limits how hot the seat gets during use, as CarParts.com explains. This thermostat shuts off the relay switch once the seat reaches a certain temperature. It also triggers the relay switch when it detects that the temperature is too low.

Who invented the first heated car seat

In case you’re wondering who you have to thank for this wonderful invention that makes winter drives more pleasant, the guy’s name is Robert L. Ballard. This General Motors employee gets the credit for designing the first heated car seat. According to Hagerty’s Larry Printz, he filed for a patent on his design in 1951. Though, he had to wait until 1955 before the federal government granted him the patent. GM then debuted the heated car seat on the 1966 Cadillac Fleetwood.

