How School Buses Retire and What to Know Before Buying One

If you’ve ever wondered how long schools use their buses and how to go about purchasing a decommissioned one, you’re in the right place. We’ve rounded up answers to your questions to increase your knowledge and help you determine whether a used school bus is a smart decision for you.

When buses retire

Team Selma is so excited about the partnership with The University of Alabama Mechanical Engineering program. They will work with our scholars to repurpose a school bus for a SIM (STEM in Motion) Mobile Greenhouse! #TeamSelma pic.twitter.com/967wF2eTkK — Selma City Schools (@SelmaSchools) April 18, 2019

In America, buses are typically used for 12 years before schools retire them, according to LiveAbout blogger Christopher MacKechnie. Old school buses are often sold at in-person or online auctions, though occasionally you might find a car dealership that is selling one.

Some schools repurpose old buses to enhance school programs and recruit new students. For instance, some buses are used for STEM activities or as mobile cafes to supply free lunches to students in need.

Things to consider when buying a used bus

A Minnesota couple converted a 1992 school bus into an RV to travel around the country with their son and dog — see inside 'Fern' https://t.co/53vOuO7n3Q — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 15, 2020

Because old buses are significantly cheaper to purchase than an RV, some individuals buy them and renovate them for this purpose. Before you go out and buy a retired bus, though, there are a few things to keep in mind.

For starters, you’ll need to get a commercial driver’s license before you can legally buy and operate a used bus, as MacKechnie confirms. It’s also a good idea to check state and federal guidelines about buying a used vehicle, as School bus Fleet Magazine’s Calie Shackleford reports. This will give you a better idea of what parts and systems on the bus that you might have to update to stay on the right side of the law.

It’s worth noting that routine maintenance on used buses can be expensive. Per MacKechnie, regular service on a bus that’s 12 years old or more can cost more than $10K. So, make sure that you have a plan and the resources needed to finance both the purchase of the bus as well as any maintenance.

Another thing you’ll want to do is do your research on the vehicle’s history. Shackleford advises starting with the bus’s mileage and reviewing its service history. She also recommends bringing along a mechanic to inspect the bus you’re thinking of buying. With the mechanic’s help, check important parts like the engine, transmission, and brakes to ensure that they work and show no signs of damage.

