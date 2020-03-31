No Comments

How the RV Industry Is Helping Against COVID-19

Photo: Jairph via Unsplash

Major RV manufacturers around the world are investing their resources into producing and donating critical supplies in the fight against the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the RV industry argued it ought to be deemed essential as RVs can serve useful functions for medical and government workers. But like automobile manufacturers, recreational vehicle makers also have the necessary production chains to mass-produce critical equipment in an emergency.

Winnebago announced it will be providing medical masks to the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, with its first production run amounting to about 6,000 masks. It joined a number of major RV manufacturers in donating personal protective equipment, including THOR Industries, Lippert Components, Heartland RV, and even SylvanSport.

Meanwhile, RV dealers around the country are making their vehicles available to medical professionals engaged in the fight against the coronavirus. RVs serve as useful temporary shelters for medical personnel as it allows them to eliminate the chance of contracting or spreading the virus at home.

RVs can also help isolate people who need care but are not infected by the virus, especially as many medical facilities are at capacity. A clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana, for example, was gifted two Jayco Seismic 4125 toy haulers to serve as additional space for pediatric immunizations outside of the clinic.

But it’s not just doctors and nurses. In fact, according to the Los Angeles Times, the RV industry is seeing a rise in some markets thanks to being perceived as mobile quarantine units. The Arizona-based Cruise America RV rental company, for example, has seen an uptick in one-way trips from customers who need to travel but don’t want to fly.

Still, even if RVs have found a niche amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is better than many industries can claim, it’s not likely to be enough to compensate for the loss of business brought on by the complete collapse of tourism, one of the main drivers of business for RV companies.