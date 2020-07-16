No Comments

How to Clean Your Car’s License Plate

License plates need some TLC to stay clean and sparkly

Photo: Andrew Martin via Pixabay

Washing your vehicle by hand is a great way to thoroughly clean your car’s exterior — but don’t forget to give the license plate the attention it deserves. Here is the proper way to clean a license plate to keep it looking like new.

Gather the right tools and products

Before you start cleaning your license plate (or plates, if your place of residence requires two), make sure you have everything you need to perform this task. Family Handyman’s Steve Maxwell recommends the following items: sponge, screwdriver or wrench, clean rag, automotive wax, petroleum jelly, warm soapy water, bug solvent, and sticker solvent.

Remove the license plate

Use a screwdriver or wrench to remove the screws or bolts that fasten the license plate to your car. You’ll also want to remove the license plate frame if there is one.

Soak and scrub the plates

Soapy water is a good place to start when it comes to cleaning your car’s license plates

Photo: The News Wheel

Soak the license plates in a bucket of warm, soapy water for about 10 minutes. Next, use a sponge to scrub both sides of the plate. If you need a bit of help removing residue from old stickers or bug splatters, try a sticker solvent or bug solvent.

Use the soapy water to clean the license plate frame, if there is one. (If it’s in bad shape, replace the frame with a new one or go without a frame.) Then use the clean rag to dry both the license plate and the frame.

Use wax

Once the plate is completely dry, apply automotive wax to both sides. Let it dry all the way, then buff the surfaces. This protective layer will make it easier to wipe the plate clean from dirt or bugs that accumulate during your drives. It also helps protect the plate from damage due to rust and UV exposure.

Put the plates back on

Before you put the license plate back on, inspect the bolts or screws to ensure that the heads aren’t stripped or rusty. Replace these fasteners with new ones, if need be.

Coat the fasteners with petroleum jelly then use a screwdriver or wrench to reattach the plate to your car. This product will help reduce corrosion and make it easier to remove the license plate down the road, for future cleanings.

