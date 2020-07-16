How to Clean Your Car’s License Plate
Washing your vehicle by hand is a great way to thoroughly clean your car’s exterior — but don’t forget to give the license plate the attention it deserves. Here is the proper way to clean a license plate to keep it looking like new.
Simplify Service: Keep your car in great shape when you bring it to Wilson Buick GMC for service
Gather the right tools and products
Before you start cleaning your license plate (or plates, if your place of residence requires two), make sure you have everything you need to perform this task. Family Handyman’s Steve Maxwell recommends the following items: sponge, screwdriver or wrench, clean rag, automotive wax, petroleum jelly, warm soapy water, bug solvent, and sticker solvent.
Remove the license plate
Use a screwdriver or wrench to remove the screws or bolts that fasten the license plate to your car. You’ll also want to remove the license plate frame if there is one.
Soak and scrub the plates
Soak the license plates in a bucket of warm, soapy water for about 10 minutes. Next, use a sponge to scrub both sides of the plate. If you need a bit of help removing residue from old stickers or bug splatters, try a sticker solvent or bug solvent.
Use the soapy water to clean the license plate frame, if there is one. (If it’s in bad shape, replace the frame with a new one or go without a frame.) Then use the clean rag to dry both the license plate and the frame.
Use wax
Once the plate is completely dry, apply automotive wax to both sides. Let it dry all the way, then buff the surfaces. This protective layer will make it easier to wipe the plate clean from dirt or bugs that accumulate during your drives. It also helps protect the plate from damage due to rust and UV exposure.
Put the plates back on
Before you put the license plate back on, inspect the bolts or screws to ensure that the heads aren’t stripped or rusty. Replace these fasteners with new ones, if need be.
Coat the fasteners with petroleum jelly then use a screwdriver or wrench to reattach the plate to your car. This product will help reduce corrosion and make it easier to remove the license plate down the road, for future cleanings.
Concise and Shiny: Learn more about the 2020 Encore
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming in Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.