No Comments

How to Deal with Traffic Stress

Some things in life are inevitable, such as death, taxes… and getting stuck in traffic. If you live in a busy metro area, chances are you encounter traffic on a regular basis. And it’s likely that it leaves you feeling stressed, frazzled, and in need of a drink or a pint (or three) of ice cream.

Commuter-Friendly: The comfortable 2021 Chevy Trailblazer is the place to be stuck in traffic

But traffic doesn’t have to equal stress. Once you accept that there is nothing you can do to change the situation, use these coping mechanisms to get through traffic stress like a total pro.

Listen to something relaxing

Music can be an incredibly soothing medium. Everyone is different when it comes to the type of music that calms them. Maybe a classical playlist will help you move past the stress to a more positive mindset. Or perhaps you need to pop on some Pantera and just scream that frustration out. Personally, I find it helpful to listen to one of my favorite podcasts when I’m stuck in traffic (in fact, I’ve occasionally been disappointed after a traffic jam ended because it meant I couldn’t finish listening before I got home). If podcasts aren’t your thing, try an audiobook.

Make sure you’re comfortable

There are worse places than the Chevy Trailblazer to be stuck when you’re in traffic

Photo: Chevrolet

Nothing makes a traffic jam worse than being uncomfortable. Make sure the air is at an optimum temperature inside your car. If it’s cold and you have heated seats, pop those suckers on to warm and soothe your cheeks. If your car has lumbar support, find the right setting that lets you feel relaxed yet supported. And always, ALWAYS use the bathroom before getting in the car. There’s nothing worse than being stuck in traffic with a full bladder (except possibly a full colon after a Taco Bell lunch).

Breathe deeply

It sounds gimmicky, but breathing deeply can have a massive calming effect when you’re stressed. Breathe in slowly, hold your breath for a few counts, and then breathe out gradually. While you’re breathing, try to think about how the traffic jam won’t last forever, and eventually you will make it out in one piece.

Look for an app on your smartphone or watch that offers guided breathing exercises. My Garmin watch has a breathing app that vibrates gently to tell me when to breathe in and out, and it makes it a lot easier than having to count in my head.

Have a snack

Photo: The News Wheel

If you’re feeling super mad about the traffic situation, ask yourself whether you might be a little hangry. Hunger can make even the best situations feel stressful. It’s a good idea to stash a few snacks in your car for emergencies – and what better emergency than a hanger attack during a never-ending traffic jam?

Don’t be a jerk

Don’t be that driver who angrily weaves from lane to lane, riding close to the car in front and yelling profanities while making rude gestures at your fellow drivers. The people in the cars around you are probably just as annoyed as you are about the traffic situation. Getting all ragey is not only a bad idea for your health, but it’s also a great way to cause an accident and create even more traffic. Just breathe, have a snack, listen to your metal music, and don’t be an asshat.

Play a game

If you’re driving solo, this might not be a realistic thing to do. But if you have a passenger stuck in traffic with you, think of some fun games to play to pass the time. This is particularly good advice if you have a child passenger with you. Kids are almost worse than adults at dealing with traffic, and letting them complain about being bored is a sure way to get your hackles up. A fun game can help occupy a bored child while also passing the time while you wait for the traffic to sort itself out.

Go Electric: The Chevy Bolt EUV has enough range to get you through traffic congestion

Call a friend

Most modern cars have Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to make calls hands free. Being stuck in traffic is a good time to give your mom a call, or catch up with a friend you’ve been meaning to get in touch with. Just remember that even in traffic you need to focus on the road and remain vigilant, so keep your eyes ahead and your attention on the road to prevent causing additional issues.

Getting stuck in traffic is a pain in the you-know-where, but it doesn’t have to give you an aneurism. Try these calming techniques and distraction tips next time you’re in the middle of a traffic jam.