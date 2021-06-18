No Comments

How To Drive Safely With Hearing Loss

Here are some ways to boost roadside safety if you live with hearing impairment

Driving with hearing loss has its unique challenges. Here are a handful of strategies to help keep you safer behind the wheel so you can focus more on enjoying the ride.

Give your hearing aids some TLC

If you have a hearing impairment diagnosis and wear a hearing aid, make sure to maintain this device. Healthy Hearing contributor Debbie Clason advises seeing a doctor every six months so they can clean the hearing aid and help correct any feedback issues that you’re having with it.

Per Clason, it’s also a good idea to carry a spare set of hearing aid batteries with you on road trips. This will help ensure that the device stays powered when you’re away from home.

Leverage visual cues

Auditory cues aren’t the only ones to focus on when it comes to making safe decisions behind the wheel. Paying attention to visual cues can go a long way in keeping you and other drivers safe on the road.

For instance, keep an eye out for flashing lights of oncoming emergency vehicles. If you’re in the suburbs or city, use reflective surfaces like building windows, as Clason recommends. This will expand your range of vision so you know when you should yield to an ambulance, fire truck, or police car.

You can also upgrade your vehicle’s rearview mirror to one that has a larger surface area, as Clason suggests. And stay on top of routine eye examinations to make sure your eyewear prescription is up to date.

Curb distractions and noise while driving

Minimizing noise both inside and outside of the vehicle is another key way to drive safely with hearing impairment, as Clason . That way, you can focus on the auditory cues that are essential when you’re in the driver’s seat.

For starters, ask passengers to talk as quietly and as infrequently as possible when you’re behind the wheel. Keep the radio at a low-volume setting. Avoid smartphone distractions by stowing this gadget in your purse or glove compartment while you’re driving. Lastly, try to keep car windows closed to help mute road noise.

