How to Hire a Car for an East African Safari
If you’re planning a trip through different East African countries, a good option is to drive yourself by hiring a car and enjoying an East Africa road trip. One of the new entrants to car travel, Self Drive East Africa, makes it easy to hire a car from one country and cross into another for a safari, but you need to plan for it adequately.
There are a few car hire agencies operating in East Africa, but not all allow visitors to drive the car into other countries. Before renting a car, make sure you’re aware of any and all guidelines. Whether you plan to embark on a self-drive trip or guided safari, Self Drive East Africa has you covered with the best classic 4×4 drive safari rental cars.
Documents to bring
1. Passport and visas
Before you leave for your vacation, make sure your passport is up to date and that you have valid visas for the countries you wish to visit. Look into getting an East Africa Tourist Visa, which will allow you to travel between Uganda, Rwanda, and Kenya easily.
2. International driver’s permit/national driver’s license
An international driver’s permit or national driver’s license is a must-have if you are to drive in a foreign country. In most East African countries, you will be allowed to drive using your country’s driving license for a period not exceeding 90 days. Therefore, if you are looking to rent a car for longer than 3 months, you need to get an international driving license. Also note, a local English driver’s license is recognized in Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Kenya.
3. Letter of authority
If you plan to rent a car in East Africa and drive across borders, you need a letter from your car hire agency or company. This letter is addressed to the different immigration authorities within the East African countries. Please make sure that you have a letter for each entry zone if you are crossing more than one border.
4. Car registration
You also need a certified copy of the car registration to present at the border station. The car registration copy should be accompanied by a letter from the rental agency authorizing you to take a car across the border area and should include the dates of your trip.
Talk with your agency before booking
If you are planning to travel across borders, it is important to inform your agency about your travel plans. Although some car rental agencies or companies do permit border crossing with a rental car, many car rental agencies not allow their vehicles to enter certain countries. This applies more to countries that have political issues, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is still recovering from insecurities.
Be aware of surcharges
If you plan to hire a car for border crossing from Uganda to Rwanda, take note that most car rental companies incur surcharges for border crossing. The fees are meant to cover border-crossing insurance fees and regional taxes, among others. These charges are sometimes covered by the extra insurance that’s required for foreign visitors. But some car hire companies do the paperwork on behalf of their clients and cover all charges that accompany car rental.
