How to Make Your Car the Perfect Rideshare Vehicle

Strive for five-star reviews with these helpful tips

If you’re thinking of becoming an Uber or Lyft driver, you need to ensure you’re well-equipped for what’s to come. Other than emotionally preparing to encounter all types of people, it also means getting certain amenities and cleaning tools to make your car the perfect rideshare vehicle. Don’t risk the possibility of a negative review and be sure to follow these tips for rideshare success.

1. Clean inside and out

You want to make a good first impression with your riders, and that means arriving in a clean vehicle. This doesn’t mean you have to run through the car wash every time you accept a ride; just be sure your vehicle isn’t covered in excess dirt and grime. When it comes to the inside, less is more. You want to create a neat, welcoming interior with nothing obstructing the passenger foot space, like empty bottles, food containers, or other trash. If you use any scented wipes or sprays while cleaning, be sure to let your vehicle air out before any pickups. The last thing you want to do is make your riders feel sick from an overbearing air freshener.

2. Stick to crowd-pleasing music

While you may enjoy listening to Metallica or Lil Nas X while cruising the streets, your passengers may not appreciate the sick beats from “Old Town Road.” Stick to a radio station or playlist that plays what some call “grocery store music,” with hits from artists like Vanessa Carlton, Billy Joel, and Phil Collins. If you want to go the extra mile, create a variety of playlists — Country, Classical, R&B, Hip Hop, Pop, EDM — and ask your passengers if they have any preference on the type of music (if any) they’d like to listen to.

3. Keep conversation to a minimum

Social anxiety is real, and you don’t want to make your passengers uncomfortable or even angry by forcing them into a conversation. After ensuring you’re picking up the right person, politely greet them and begin the ride. If they talk to you, be courteous and respectful. If someone is spewing offensive language, especially if it’s directed at you, pull the vehicle over and kindly ask them to exit. Most rideshare services allow the driver to kick a passenger out and refuse service.

Don’t text and drive!

4. Drive safely at all times

When ordering a rideshare vehicle, most people account for travel time and traffic when planning out their journey. Thus, there’s no need for you to go 15-20 mph over the limit or drive recklessly. And if your navigation is visible to passengers, stick to it and avoid detours. One surefire way to get zero stars is to make your passengers feel unsafe by taking back roads or dark alleyways. Follow all driving laws, go the speed limit, and avoid hard braking and quick accelerations.

5. Provide special perks and free items

Depending on when you’ll be doing most of your driving, you’ll want to include the occasional perk for your passengers. If you plan on picking up people after a night out at the bar, be sure to bring a bag or two for those who may feel sick, a couple water bottles, mints (they help settle upset stomachs), and tissues. If your vehicle has the capability, go above and beyond with a dual phone charger for Apple and Android devices so your passengers can charge up during their journey.

Getting your vehicle ready for rideshare services is simple. Just follow these tips and you’ll be on your way to plenty of gleaming five-star reviews.

