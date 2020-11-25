No Comments

How to Prepare Your Diesel Truck for Winter





If you drive a diesel truck, there are a handful of maintenance tasks to complete before winter arrives. Here are five items to address to prepare your truck for the colder months of driving.

Test the battery

Car battery

Chilly weather can take a toll on your truck’s battery, according to DrivingLine’s Mike McGlothlin. Test it to make sure it has enough life in it to survive through the winter. If it’s about to die, it’s a good idea to replace it with a new one to help prevent breakdowns.

Use a block heater

Per McGlothlin, many diesel trucks come with a built-in block heater to help keep the engine block warm on frigid winter nights when the temperature dips below zero. If your truck has this feature, tap into it. If not, consider purchasing a block heater accessory.

Try an anti-gel fuel additive

Depending on how cold your region gets in winter, you might want to consider using an anti-gel fuel additive. This product will help prevent the fuel from gelling up once it reaches its “cloud point.” Per Cenex, the cloud point is the point when wax crystals start to form in diesel fuel. Most fuels reach the cloud point when the temperature falls in the range of -18 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, per McGlothlin.

Switch to a lighter-weight oil

Try using a lighter oil this winter for your diesel truck

Another thing to consider is swapping out your truck’s motor oil for one with a lighter weight. Per McGlothlin, this will boost the oil’s ability to flow when the weather turns wintry. Consult your owner’s manual, though, to verify that the new oil you use is compatible with your particular model.

Replace the fuel filter

Get a new fuel filter for your truck, if it’s been a while since you replaced this part. New fuel filters have clear cartridges that will help reduce the likelihood that the fuel will gel due to cold temperatures, as McGlothlin confirms. Some trucks have two fuel filters, in which case, make sure to replace both.

Per Xtreme Diesel Performance, you should install a new fuel filter approximately every 10-15K miles. Though, if you regularly use your truck for heavy-duty towing jobs, you should do it more frequently.

