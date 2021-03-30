No Comments

How To Prevent Or Remove Mold In Your Car

Mold can grow quickly and aggressively. You know the damage it can do to anything it touches, and that includes your car. If water has saturated the inside of your vehicle, it is important to dry it out quickly to avoid harmful spores from multiplying and to lessen the gross smell mold creates.

“Mold could form due to a window or sunroof accidentally being left open, a spilled drink, a flood, or a number of other causes, but the result tends to be the same: If you don’t get the liquid cleaned up, then you’ll be left with a dank, moldy smell,” warns NAPA writer Nicole Wakelin.

Take action

If water or another liquid has infiltrated your interior, grab a towel or dry cloth to sop up the mess as soon as possible. If possible, use Mother Nature’s assistance to return your car to a drier state.

“If the weather is warm with no signs of rain, parking in the sun and leaving the doors or windows open for the day can also help dry out the car,” Wakelin adds.

Use the right tool

If towels or cloths cannot absorb the amount, it is time to drag out or borrow a wet/dry vacuum. The machine can be unwieldy, but it will do a more thorough job of ridding your carpet or cloth seats of moisture.

Apply a remover if necessary

Despite your best efforts at removing the water or spilled drink from your cabin, some liquid can linger. What is leftover or missed can fester into a stinky mess that only multiplies in a closed cabin. Now is the time to bust out the chemical solution, a stain remover specifically designed for mildew stains, adds Wakelin. Apply it to the stinky area or areas according to the product’s directions.

These tips can help you keep your car’s interior looking and smelling its best.