No Comments

How to Protect Your Car From Bees and Wasps

Bees and cars just don’t go together

Photo: PollyDot via Pixabay

Bees and wasps make significant contributions to the ecosystem as well as to humanity, from cross-pollinating flowers and making honey to helping eliminate some harmful pests that wreak havoc on crops. When it comes to cars, though, chances are you want to keep these insects out of your vehicle. Here are some tips for doing just that, as well as how to safely remove a bee or wasp nest from your car.

Safer Drives: Learn more about OnStar and Connected Services

Bee vs. wasp

BEE VS WASP VS HORNET | YOUR GUIDE TO STINGING INSECTShttps://t.co/1YLz2eHx4m pic.twitter.com/xBll4Hzz72 — preferred (@preferredpestoc) July 18, 2020

For starters, diagnose what type of bee or wasp has infiltrated your vehicle. If it’s bees, it’s likely that they are honeybees, as PestKilled confirms. That’s because carpenter and bumble prefer to nest in wood and in loose materials found outside, respectively.

Wasps, on the other hand, might look similar to bees, but tend to be more aggressive. Their stinger is also more pronounced and they usually have a yellow head and backend, according to Pest Pointers blogger Zack DeAngelis. Besides the common wasp, other wasp species include hornets, yellow jackets, and ground bees.

Ways to protect your vehicle

Keep your car’s cabin clean and trash-free to help repel bugs and wasps

Photo: The News Wheel

Ditch the sugar

Bees are attracted to sugar, as DeAngelis shares. So, a simple way to keep bees out of your vehicle is to keep the interior clean and remove any empty bottles, cans, and candy wrappers. It’s also important to inspect your vehicle’s exterior and surrounding area in case there was a sugary product that spilled on or near your car.

Consider where you park

Another suggestion is to re-evaluate where you park your vehicle. Sometimes bees will find their way inside your car simply because their nest is located near the garage, driveway, or another area where you park it.

This is also true of wasps. Per DeAngelis, wasps tend to build nests at the corners of houses, as well as in fencing, trees, and bushes that might be on your property.

Try a different air freshener scent

In addition, avoid using floral-scented air fresheners in your car, as DeAngelis recommends. As you might expect, bees gravitate toward certain fragrances, especially sweet-smelling ones.

How to safely remove a bee or wasp nest

On Today's epsiode of "Things Ciara Finds in her Car," I find a bee's/hornet's nest. Stay tuned. #Bees? pic.twitter.com/XLq0C4XIOZ — Ciara O’Ghoulahan (@CiaraOCalla) December 5, 2016

If bees or wasps have already taken up residence in your vehicle, however, here, it’s time to take some action. For honeybee nests, it’s best to remove them after dark. Bees are diurnal so they’ll be less active and a bit drowsier at night. While some suggest removing the hive yourself, it’s best to call a local beekeeper to assist with removing the bees, per DeAngelis. This will ensure that you preserve both the bees and your vehicle from harm.

For hornet nests, Raid is a cost-effective option if you prefer to go the do-it-yourself route, according to DeAngelis. Make sure to wear protective clothing and stand a safe distance from the nest location before spraying, though. You can also call a pest exterminator if you’d rather leave the nest removal to the experts.

Naturally deter bees and wasps from your vehicle when you clean your car’s interior with these helpful tips. Then read up on how to keep your ride’s cupholders free from grime and sticky substances.

Seasonal Service: Schedule your vehicle’s fall maintenance checkup