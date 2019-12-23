No Comments

How to Protect Your Home From Car Collisions

If you happen to live in a house adjacent to a busy or steep stretch of road, you might occasionally experience a dinged mailbox or other types of property damage. For instance, this house in Richmond, VA recently experienced its second collision from a car in just six months.

Richmond home hit by car for second time in 6 months: 'Something needs to happen' https://t.co/rMJJnBJLKD — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) December 17, 2019

According to Ameriprise, 60 drivers crash into buildings each day in the U.S. If you really like your home and don’t feel like relocating, there are some things you can do to safeguard your residence from potential car collisions.

Ways to protect your house

Cres Insurance Services recommends installing a fence or stone wall near the road to help deter careless drivers from getting too close to your property. You can also plan generous-sized shrubs and/or trees on strategic areas near the road to serve the same purpose.

What to do if a car does collide with your house

But what happens if a vehicle does damage your mailbox or the house itself? Per The Balance, the at-fault party is responsible for compensating you for any damages caused by the collision. This incident would fall under the property damage provision of that driver’s car insurance policy.

For any additional damages that go above and beyond the offending driver’s coverage, homeowner’s insurance will usually step in. Though, make sure to thoroughly read your homeowner’s insurance policy to make sure that it explicitly lists “vehicles” when enumerating the property damage-related hazards that it will cover.

