How To Read Motorcycle Tire Wear
This article is sponsored by 2wheel.com.
Whether you’re ripping around a motocross racetrack or taking an unforgettable road trip on your favorite cruiser, you need a reliable set of tires. Don’t let worn-out tires cause a blow-out at the worst possible time, but learn how to spot signs of motorcycle tire wear. Shop for the best motorcycle tires online at the first sign of worn-out tires to stay safe on two wheels wherever you ride.
Check your tread wear indicator
All motorcycle tires have wear pattern indicators, so the trick is to find the signs of each type of tire. Cruisers, sportbikes, and dirt bikes all have slightly different wear patterns and tread patterns, but the basic signs of wear remain the same.
Look for a triangle imprinted on the side of your motorcycle tire. This should point to a line of rubber in your tire. This line is the tread wear indicator for your particular type of tire. When it’s worn-out or level with the top of the tread grooves, it’s time to retire your tires and pick up a new set.
Signs of unusual wear
In a perfect world, your tread wear pattern will be perfectly worn around the entire tire and other signs of wear will also be equal. However, there are many situations that can cause unusual wear. Look for these signs of wear pattern issues that may require more than a new set of Harley tires online:
- Additional wear on one or both edges
- Additional wear in the center of the tire
- Increased wear in the front tire compared to the rear tire
- Cupping
- Bulging
- Tears
- Unusual indentations
Wear on a single side is typically caused by underinflation. When your tire doesn’t have enough air, it increases pressure on the sides of the tread pattern. Similarly, overinflation can cause the center of your tire to wear out more quickly.
If you’ve been riding the brakes a little too hard, you’ll notice increased wear on the front tire. This is particularly common if you take a lot of curves on your normal ride. Unusual indentations, tears, and cupping can all be caused by inflation issues or improperly adjusted shocks.
All of these issues can affect the lifespan of your tires. If you start to notice one or more of these wear pattern issues, you may need to replace your tires before the tread wear indicator tells you to. Be sure you also take steps to correct the issue, or your brand-new tires will soon have the same wear issues.
Where to find the best replacement motorcycle tires
Even the best tires need to be replaced eventually. When it’s time to swap out those old tires for a beautiful set of race-ready or road-ready rubbers, shop online to compare your favorite brands and learn more about different tread types. Leading online stores have all the information you need, from comprehensive Progressive 422 shocks review information to side-by-side tread reviews. Once you find the tires for your ride, it’s time to swap them out and enjoy improved traction and fuel economy for all your adventures.