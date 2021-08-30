No Comments

How to Reduce Hip Pain While Driving

Photo: Lincoln

Have you noticed that your hips hurt more while driving? This may be due to slouching behind the wheel, not taking sufficient care of your body, prolonged sitting, or a number of other reasons. Although there sadly isn’t any one-size-fits-all solution to getting rid of this discomfort, there are some steps you can take to help reduce your hip pain while driving.

Stretch it out

If your muscles start to cramp up while sitting at home or work, you can simply move around and stretch. The same can’t be said while driving. That’s why it’s a good idea to do some stretching right before and after you’re behind the wheel. Try doing a few squats or lunges as well as taking a quick walk.

Fix your posture

One of the easiest ways to reduce your hip pain is to make sure you’re sitting correctly. Your knees should be at slightly more than a 90-degree angle, with your feet flat on the floor. When pushing the pedals, you shouldn’t need to completely straighten your legs. Your seat should also tilt slightly forward so that your hips are higher than your knees. And the steering wheel should be right in front of your chest when you sit up straight.

Continuously care for your body

Even if your hips only hurt in the car, it’s still important to care for them and the rest of your body in your day to day. This means regularly stretching and working out. You can do a bit of both with yoga. Go to in-person yoga classes or even follow along with classes on YouTube, many of which focus specifically on different parts of the body, like the hips.

If your hips are still bothering you after adjusting your driver’s seat and stretching more often, consider speaking with a doctor.