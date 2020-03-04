No Comments

How to Safely Navigate Dangerous Driving Situations

With a few strategies, you can stay calm and safe in dangerous roadside situations

Photo: stux via Pixabay

Whether you’re new to driving or have been driving for decades, even the safest of drivers can find themselves in awkward, hazardous scenarios. Here’s what you should do to stay safe in these five dangerous situations.

1. Driving out of a skid

Skids can happen if the road is slippery or the tread on your tires is worn down and have little traction. If your vehicle loses its grip on the road and starts to swerve, resist the urge to slam on the brakes. Instead, stay calm and steer in the same direction as the skid. Next, lift your foot off the acceleration pedal.

2. Faulty brakes

Brake failure is definitely one of the scariest driving scenarios. If you find yourself in this scenario, gently take your foot off the accelerator — and shift into a lower gear, if possible. Wait until the vehicle has slowed as much as possible, then activate the emergency brake.

3. Moving your car to the shoulder

If your auto is malfunctioning, and you can’t safely keep driving as you figure out how to fix it, then the best thing to do is pull over to the side of the road. Stay safe while maneuvering your car off the road by following these steps: activate your car’s hazard lights, then attach a white or bright piece of fabric to your car door or place flares around your vehicle to increase your visibility to other drivers. You’ll also want to stand outside of the vehicle in a safe spot nearby, as you wait for help to arrive.

4. Flat tire or tire blowout

Don’t let a tire blowout deflate your spirit; stay calm and slowly navigate to the shoulder

Photo: Etienne Marais via Pixabay

Even if you keep your tires in great shape, sometimes extreme heat or rough roads can result in a tire mishap. If one of the tires goes flat while you’re driving, lift your foot from the accelerator to gradually slow down. Navigate toward the side of the road or another safe place where you can fix the tire yourself or wait for roadside assistance to arrive.

5. Accidentally driving off the road

While its best to avoid driving while drowsy, sometimes you can’t avoid a late-night journey when you’d rather be in bed. If you accidentally shift your vehicle out of the lane and into the rougher shoulder of the road, stay calm. Similar to the previous scenarios, the best thing you can do is to take your foot off the accelerator and resist the urge to put on the brakes. Once the vehicle has slowed to a safe speed, and when there’s a gap in traffic, gently and gradually maneuver it back onto the road.